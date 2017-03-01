New Akron promo video #WhyNotAkron sh...

New Akron promo video #WhyNotAkron shows city's grit, real faces: Watch it here

The city is asking #WhyNotAkron in its new video, which shows the real faces and "grit" of the Rubber City. The video debuted Tuesday, as the finale to Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address at the John S. Knight Center and is getting plenty of traction on Facebook.

