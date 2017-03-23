Navigating downtown takes some drive
Downtown Akron streets will be closed for a special appearance by the reunited Simon & Garfunkel, who will be performing a new version of "The 59th Street Bridge Song ." To assist starving downtowners having difficulty reaching Luigi's, the North Main Street restaurant will be launching its food via catapult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|zio-bot israeli
|5
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC