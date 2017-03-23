Navigating downtown takes some drive

Navigating downtown takes some drive

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Downtown Akron streets will be closed for a special appearance by the reunited Simon & Garfunkel, who will be performing a new version of "The 59th Street Bridge Song ." To assist starving downtowners having difficulty reaching Luigi's, the North Main Street restaurant will be launching its food via catapult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Akron PD (Aug '16) 10 hr OP GLADIO 6
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) 10 hr zio-bot israeli 5
News Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
News Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11) Mar 16 Jebduxuxb 7
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Mar 13 serafini 79
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC