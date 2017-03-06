Masked bicyclists with BB gun take Ak...

Masked bicyclists with BB gun take Akron man's watch, report says

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Two masked robbers threatened an Akron man with a BB gun when they took his watch Sunday in the city's Goodyear Heights neighborhood. The 24-year-old man was not harmed during the robbery on Goodyear Boulevard near Honodle Avenue, according to a police report.

