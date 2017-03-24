Many 'on board' for downtown redux in...

Many 'on board' for downtown redux in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls - City Council will vote on March 27 whether to contract with H.R. Gray of Akron to take on a transformation project that would open downtown Front Street to vehicular traffic for the first time in 40 years. On March 20, Council's public and industrial improvements committee unanimously approved bringing out the ordinance for a vote at the next meeting.

