Man wanted in Cleveland homicide arrested at Akron home
U.S. Marshals on Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 2016 homicide in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Kurtis "Dirt" Fields, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning without incident at a home on Nanaula Circle in Akron, according to the U.S. Marshals.
