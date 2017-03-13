Man shot dead in Copley Township had argument with ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, police say
Police identified the man shot dead as Thomas Sams, 37, of Akron, according to a news release from police. Sams suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
