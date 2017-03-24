Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Akron
The man was shot in the head just after 9 p.m. on Danmead Avenue near Eastwood Avenue, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release. Officers who were called to the area for a report of an altercation found the man lying in the street.
