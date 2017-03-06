Man charged in shooting amid fight at...

Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

John R. Meeks, 28, is charged in Akron Municipal Court with felonious assault and aggravated robbery, records show. Meeks is not in police custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mr Shhhhh

Erie, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Wasn't the AKron Beacon Journal bragging just last week what a great neighborhood this was to live in????? Bwahahahahahahaha!!! Gotta love the great politically correct experiment in diversity. AKron is and probably will be for another generation , a WASTELAND!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) 8 hr Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... 23 hr Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mon dezsocorrupt 18
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
Joey Winkler Died Mar 1 Negatory 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Feb 26 Smokln joe 67
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC