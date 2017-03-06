Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
John R. Meeks, 28, is charged in Akron Municipal Court with felonious assault and aggravated robbery, records show. Meeks is not in police custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
#1 12 hrs ago
Wasn't the AKron Beacon Journal bragging just last week what a great neighborhood this was to live in????? Bwahahahahahahaha!!! Gotta love the great politically correct experiment in diversity. AKron is and probably will be for another generation , a WASTELAND!!!
