Man arrested after exposing himself to woman in Akron
Akron police dubbed a 27-year-old man a "serial exposer" after he exposed himself to several women in the city, according to a report released Friday. David Thomas Jr. faces a charge of public indecency and is scheduled for an 8 a.m. arraignment hearing Saturday in Akron Municipal Court, according to Akron police Lt.
