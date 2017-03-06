Longtime Nickles Bakery Thrift Store ...

Longtime Nickles Bakery Thrift Store in Akron closing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

Desaray Williams the owner of the West Side Cony Island restaurant in Akron, hugs Tish Malone the manager of the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store after Williams purchased bread for her business on Monday. The bakery thrift store will be closing Friday, March 10. Robin Stalnaker, the assistant manager of the Nickles Bakery Thrift Store talks of the upcoming closure of the store Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) 4 hr Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house 8 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... 18 hr Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) 20 hr dezsocorrupt 18
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
Joey Winkler Died Mar 1 Negatory 2
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC