LGBT discrimination real, advocates say, despite no mechanism to report it until now
Jacob Nash, who is a transgender man, gets kiss from Salsa, one of his three dogs that he and his wife have at his Kenmore area home on Wednesday in Akron. Nash, talked about some to the issues he's experienced as a transgendered person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My quest for a recipe
|23 hr
|JOKRJO
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Homeless Wino Pete
|109
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC