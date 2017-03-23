Knight Arts Challenge Akron opens, offers applicants help from past winners, Knight...

Knight Arts Challenge Akron opens, of...

Artsy Akronites and those with creative ideas should get them ready. The Knight Arts Challenge Akron opens for submissions Wednesday, March 29, offering $1 million for great ideas that help engage and enrich the city through arts and culture.

