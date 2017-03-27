Keeping their sunny side up, egg artists overcome obstacles to...
Gail Mercer Suzanne Gibson and Denise DiGeronimo, officers with the Ohio Egg Artists Guild with examples of the guild's egg artistry. The guild is celebrating its 20th anniversary of putting on their annual Elegant Egg Show, this year again at Our Lady of the Elms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My quest for a recipe
|Wed
|JOKRJO
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Homeless Wino Pete
|109
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC