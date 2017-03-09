Kay and Jared jewerly giant calls sex harassment claims 'a purported parallel universe'

Sterling Jewelers, the Kay and Jared retail-jewelry conglomerate now facing a massive class-action arbitration case, on Thursday dismissed hundreds of former female employees' allegations that the company fostered a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Calling those accusations a "purported parallel universe," the chairman of Signet - Sterling's parent company - and other top executives spoke publicly for the first time since The Washington Post reported last week on the allegations.

