Kay and Jared jewerly giant calls sex...

Kay and Jared jewerly giant calls sex harassment claims 'a purported parallel universe'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Sterling Jewelers, the Kay and Jared retail-jewelry conglomerate now facing a massive class-action arbitration case, on Thursday dismissed hundreds of former female employees' allegations that the company fostered a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Calling those accusations a "purported parallel universe," the chairman of Signet - Sterling's parent company - and other top executives spoke publicly for the first time since The Washington Post reported last week on the allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) 22 hr James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mar 6 dezsocorrupt 18
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Feb 26 Smokln joe 67
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC