Jerome Lane hopes switch to wide rece...

Jerome Lane hopes switch to wide receiver will lead him to the NFL and a catchphrase of his own

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Jerome Lane Jr. has seen the video of his dad shattering that backboard against Providence and heard Bill Raftery's iconic "Send it in, Jerome!" in response more times than he can count. It happened on January 25, 1988 when Lane was playing college ball for the University of Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) 13 hr James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Tue Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Tue Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mon Cicily 2
Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16) Mon dezsocorrupt 18
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Feb 26 Smokln joe 67
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC