Janet Frazier Johnson
Janet Frazier Johnson, 89, of Tallmadge, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 23, at Heather Knoll Nursing Home in Tallmadge. She was born May 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph Brady and Anna Able Frazier.
