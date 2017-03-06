Janet Frazier Johnson

Janet Frazier Johnson

Janet Frazier Johnson, 89, of Tallmadge, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 23, at Heather Knoll Nursing Home in Tallmadge. She was born May 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph Brady and Anna Able Frazier.

