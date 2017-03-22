Huntington Bank commits $60 million to Northeast Ohio housing projects
Huntington Bank today said it's pumping about $60 million into affordable housing projects in Northeast Ohio, and an additional $90 million into projects statewide, to help communities and local economies. Huntington will help pay to refurbish housing in some cases, and build new housing in other cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Mar 10
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Mar 8
|James
|61
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC