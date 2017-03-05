hctv
Good Day in Hudson presents a retrospective of Tom Vince segments featuring a look at the life of Hudson's notable polar explorer Lincoln Ellsworth and explanations of some of Hudson's street names. Singer/songwriter Jesse Ruben's recent performance helped to fund a library for Barberton Elementary Schools, a project of Seton Catholic School and Hudson City Schools.
