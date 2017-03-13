GroundWorks DanceTheater artfully stu...

GroundWorks DanceTheater artfully stumbles onto cohesive Spring Dance Series

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

The muses could not have been kinder to GroundWorks DanceTheater than they were going into the 2017 Spring Dance Series. Not only did the group's three-part program this week at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts coalesce around a theme of connections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Mon serafini 79
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Mar 8 James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Summit County was issued at March 14 at 12:53PM EDT

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC