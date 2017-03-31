Greengro Technologies Signs Purchase Agreement for $7.4 Million...

Greengro Technologies, Inc. , a world-class provider of eco-friendly green technologies, today announced it has received a $600,000 down payment on a $7.4 million flagship three-acre turnkey off-grid PV-solar glass greenhouse from Fresh Local Produce of Ohio, an indoor hydroponic farming company based in Akron, Ohio. The companies expect to be breaking ground on the new facility in the third quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.