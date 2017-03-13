Gorge Dam removal pushing ahead, despite threats to Great Lakes Restoration funds
Despite fears $300 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding will be eliminated, officials are planning to remove the Gorge Dam, even if they have to find money somewhere else. Until recently, the federal government said it would pay about 65 percent of the $70 million cost to remove the 57-foot-high, 440-foot-wide hunk of concrete that has served no purpose since the early 1990s.
