Final housing study provides shocking...

Final housing study provides shocking statistics on where higher-paid ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

A home on Honodle Ave. being sold by Brian Tebelak on Wednesday in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood of Akron. The neighborhood west of Seiberling Community Learning Center has been analyzed as a highly marketable area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi... Mar 20 Fearless Freep 1
News Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11) Mar 16 Jebduxuxb 7
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Mar 13 serafini 79
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Mar 8 James 61
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC