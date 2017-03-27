Falls Council OKs downtown transformation
Construction will begin April 3 on a Front Street transformation project unanimously approved by Council at the March 27 regular meeting. The $10 million project will make the existing pedestrian mall accessible to vehicular traffic in about nine months and is expected to spur significant economic development in the downtown area, creating numerous new jobs in the community.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My quest for a recipe
|Wed
|JOKRJO
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Homeless Wino Pete
|109
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
