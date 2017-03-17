Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret makes stop on Summit Brew Path

Akron, Ohio Wandering Aesthetics is proud to announce another Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret the AWARD-WINNING "Anything Goes" Open Micstyle Cabaret. The Electric Pressure Cooker continues its grand tour on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8 PM returning to Aqueduct Brewing an official stop on the Summit Brew Path located at 529 Grant St #106, Akron, OH 44311.

