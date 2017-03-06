Dru Thompson on 5 years of fashion at her Collinwood boutique and spring must-haves
When Dru Thompson knew she wanted to open a boutique, she first found a home in Cleveland Heights, but Collinwood would soon be calling her name. She's now approaching the 5th anniversary of Dru Christine Fabrics and Design , 15615 Waterloo Rd., her shop that primarily focuses on custom apparel for women and men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Homeless Wino pete
|36
|Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house
|17 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Mon
|Cicily
|2
|Corrupt - Judge Carol Dezso, Summit County DR C... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|dezsocorrupt
|18
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Feb 26
|Smokln joe
|67
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC