David E. Waddell Launches RANSOM
"Ransom": a suspenseful and portentous action novel. "Ransom" is the creation of published author, David E. Waddell, who earned a BA from Oral Roberts University, and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|5 hr
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|6 hr
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Mar 10
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Mar 8
|James
|61
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC