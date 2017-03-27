Dan Auerbach Premieres Video for New Song, 'Shine On Me,' Featuring Mark Knopfler
The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach will release Waiting on a Song , his second solo album, June 2 via his new label, Easy Eye Sound. He's already released the Steven Mertens-directed music video for "Shine On Me," which you can watch out below.
