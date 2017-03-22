Cuyahoga Falls' Front Street Mall cou...

Cuyahoga Falls' Front Street Mall could open to vehicles in 9 months

16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

After 40 years as a pedestrian mall, Front Street could be open to vehicles by New Year's Day, months ahead of schedule. Akron-based H.R. Gray has been selected to lead completion of the Downtown Transformation Design-Build Project, with Hammontree & Associates of North Canton managing project design, surveying and landscape architecture.

