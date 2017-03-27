Cuyahoga Falls City Council Votes Tonight On $10 Million Downtown Makeover

Cuyahoga Falls City Council will vote tonight on whether to proceed with the $10 million makeover of the city's mostly empty pedestrian mall. The plan to redevelop Front Street has been percolating for three years; Mayor Don Walters usually jokes that the street was closed to automobiles in 1978, and they began regretting the decision in 1979.

