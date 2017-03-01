Court honors Cacioppo, Davis

Former Judge Mary Cacioppo and former Ward 3 Akron City Councilman Ed Davis were recognized Feb. 1 during a ceremony at Summit County Juvenile Court recently. Members from both families, friends and court staff gathered for a banner unveiling that highlighted their careers and accomplishments as part of the court's observance of Black History and Women's History months in February and March, respectively.

