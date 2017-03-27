Cleveland International Film Festival Expands Virtual Reality Perspectives Exhibit
'Pearl' is one of two 'room-scale' virtual reality productions in this year's 'Perspectives' interactive exhibit, part of the 41st Cleveland International Film Festival at Tower City. The Oscar-nominated short was directed by Northeast Ohioan Patrick Osborne.
