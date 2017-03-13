#Cannabis Stock News: Greengro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: $GRNH)...
March 15, 2017 Greengro Technologies, Inc. , a world-class provider of eco-friendly green technologies, and a specialist in equity investments and mergers and acquisitions in the cannabis industry is pleased to update investors with a brief review of the Company's notable first quarter's advancements. Opening the year in January with the acquisition of Biodynamics Greenhouse Technologies, an Akron, Ohio-based leader in controlled environmental agriculture , renewable energy and consumer hydroponics, the Company has thus-far built a robust nearly $33 million sales pipeline.
