Broomfield apartment complex sells for $86M

Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

A Broomfield apartment complex has sold just 14 months after it was acquired by Greenwich, Conn.-based Starwood Capital Group. The Denver Business Journal reports that Summit Management Services, based in Akron, Ohio, acquired the 350-unit Stonegate complex for $86 million.

