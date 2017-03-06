BindTech Buy Marks Signet's Third in Three Years
Akron, Ohio-based private investment firm Signet LLC has concluded its third acquisition in the graphic arts/publishing industry in three years, by acquiring BindTech Inc. of Nashville, Tenn., one of the largest private-owned trade binderies/book manufacturers that services major printers and publishers located throughout the United States. This latest purchase follows the 2015 acquisitions of Riverside Group, a century-old book binder in Rochester, N.Y., and Publishers Storage & Shipping Corp. , a Fitchburg, Mass.-based book storage and order fulfillment center.
