BindTech Buy Marks Signet's Third in Three Years

12 hrs ago

Akron, Ohio-based private investment firm Signet LLC has concluded its third acquisition in the graphic arts/publishing industry in three years, by acquiring BindTech Inc. of Nashville, Tenn., one of the largest private-owned trade binderies/book manufacturers that services major printers and publishers located throughout the United States. This latest purchase follows the 2015 acquisitions of Riverside Group, a century-old book binder in Rochester, N.Y., and Publishers Storage & Shipping Corp. , a Fitchburg, Mass.-based book storage and order fulfillment center.

