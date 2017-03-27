Akron woman ordered to go into opiate...

Akron woman ordered to go into opiate treatment after overdosing in front of nieces

An Akron woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a child endangering charge for suffering a drug overdose in front of her young nieces. Lisa Thompson entered the plea in Akron Municipal Court and was ordered to undergo opioid treatment and serve a year of probation, a court clerk said.

