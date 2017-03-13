Akron weekly gas prices for week of March 13

Akron, OH, March 13- Average retail gasoline prices in Akron have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 372 gas outlets in Akron. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.29/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.