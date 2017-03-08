Akron to go green for St. Pat's parade
Organizers from the Ancient Order of Hibernians Mark Heffernan Division said about 100 units are expected to take part in the parade, which typically attracts several thousands of spectators. Parade chair Ed Morrison, of Norton, said 5,000 people attended last year's event.
