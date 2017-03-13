Akron teen arrested, charged with stealing, crashing car
A 13-year-old Akron boy was arrested and charged after he was accused of stealing a car from a parking lot. A woman called police about 10 p.m. Friday and said that her 2015 Toyota Yaris was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex on Cumberland Drive in East Akron, near the Akron Fulton Airport, police said.
