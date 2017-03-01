Akron Soul Train set to break ground on artists' rail car, tiny house village
Akron Soul Train is rolling ahead of schedule, with plans to break ground this spring for a residential artists' village in refurbished shipping containers, rail cars and tiny houses. A $150,000 Knight Foundation Arts Challenge grant winner, Akron Soul Train was able to meet its first match of $50,000 last October -- a year ahead of the deadline.
