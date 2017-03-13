Akron seeks grants for youth violence, tech, art
The City of Akron is seeking grant funding to make the city more technologically smart, address the issue of youth violence and put more public art throughout the city. During committee meetings March 13, Akron City Council learned more about efforts the city is making that, if successful, could result in it being awarded thousands of dollars for those efforts.
