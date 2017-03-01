Akron Rep. Greta Johnson Quits the St...

Akron Rep. Greta Johnson Quits the Statehouse for a Summit County Post

WKSU-FM Kent

A Democratic state representative who some saw as a possible candidate for higher office is leaving the Legislature after just winning her second term. Rep. Greta Johnson of Akron says she'll be a deputy law director under Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, who Johnson calls an incredible mentor.

