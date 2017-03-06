Akron Municipal Court to perform St. Patrick's Day weddings
Akron couples into all things Irish can get married at Akron Municipal Court on St. Patrick's Day, Friday March 17. Judge Kathryn Michael will preside over the weddings, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, 217 South High Street, 9th floor, in Akron. Prior to the ceremony, couples should first obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court and pay a cash-only ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court Clerk's Office room 837.
