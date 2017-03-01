Akron mayor reflects on year one

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, in his first State of the City address Feb. 28, was honest about challenges the city is facing, from declining revenues and the educational skills gap to high infant mortality rates and the continuing opiate epidemic. But he also used the forum to challenge attendees to aspire for greatness in the city, an initiative that came with its own theme and social media hashtag: Why Not Akron? Horrigan, who is in the first two months of his second year as mayor, told the packed house at the John S. Knight Center that the financial state of the city is at a crossroads.

