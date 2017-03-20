Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civil Rights Commission
There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civil Rights Commission. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan presented "Akron United," an ordinance offering protection for Akron residents and visitors against discrimination, and creating the Akron Civil Rights Commission. Presenters included Akron NAACP President Judi Hill, First Congregational Church of Akron Pastor Nannette Pitt, Ward 1 Councilman Rich Swirsky and City Assistant Law Director Ellen Lander Nischt.
#1 18 hrs ago
Since blacks are killing blacks on a wholesale scale, why doesn't the mayor concentrate on this??? Crime is what's killing Akron not discrimination MORON!!!
