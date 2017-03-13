Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan creates committee to find solutions to youth violence
Mayor Dan Horrigan has launched the Akron Youth Violence Steering Committee, which will analyze data and listen to community members to try to find solutions to youth violence. The committee, a result of suggestions at Horrigan's youth town halls, is in-line to receive a $22,500 grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program .
