Akron man sentenced to prison in fatal shooting in drug deal
An Akron man who pleaded guilty to killing a man during a 2015 drug deal has been sentenced to prison. A judge handed Darien Mingo, 23, a sentence of 10 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Erick Hunt Sr., the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
