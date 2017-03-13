Akron man sentenced to 5 years for fe...

Akron man sentenced to 5 years for fentanyl overdose death; man's...

18 hrs ago

Akron man sentenced to 5 years for fentanyl overdose death; man's mother says he also is victim of heroin epidemic Brock Richardson is sentenced for providing heroin to a 21-year-old man who died after taking it at the Summit County Courthouse on Wednesday in Akron. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands sentenced him to three years on the involuntary manslaughter charge and two years on the corrupting another with drugs charge.

