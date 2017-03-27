Akron man sentenced to 14 years for shooting death of his wife; man...
Defense attorney Don Hicks stands next to his client Phillip Battle as Battle addresses the court before he is sentenced to 14 years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher for the death of his wife. Defense attorney Don Hicks stands next to his client Phillip Battle as Battle addresses the court before he is sentenced to 14 years in prison by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher for the death of his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My quest for a recipe
|5 hr
|JOKRJO
|1
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Homeless Wino Pete
|109
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Randy Miller
|7
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC