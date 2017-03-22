Akron man sentenced to 10 years in pr...

Akron man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting death after emotional hearing

Read more: Ohio.com

Chinille Hunt wife of victim Erick Hunt, Sr., is hugged by Monique Mingo, Darien Mingo, after her son's sentencing for the shooting death of Hunt in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification.

