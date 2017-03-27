Akron man pistol-whipped during robbery at elementary school playground, police say
The 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the Friday robbery near Mason Elementary School on East Exchange Street, according to a police report. The man was walking through the playground's basketball and tennis courts just after 10 p.m. when a robber approached him and asked him for a cigarette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Russ
|203
|More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Onist
|108
|Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali
|Mar 25
|Debbie
|1
|SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|The Donald
|16
|Akron PD (Aug '16)
|Mar 23
|OP GLADIO
|6
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 23
|zio-bot israeli
|5
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC